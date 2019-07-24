Beaches across America showed unsafe levels of pollution, according to study

(CNN) — It may be no day at the beach, according to one study.

A report released today found thousands of beaches across the country had unsafe levels of water pollution on at least one day last year. The study was done by the Nonprofits Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier group.

They looked at more than 4500 beaches and discovered more than 2600 of them had unsafe bacteria levels on at least one day.

In South Carolina, 55 beaches tested were indicated as potentially unsafe levels of contamination on at least one day.

In Horry County, the average beach was potentially unsafe for swimming on 20 percent of the days that sampling took place, a higher percentage than any other county in the state, according to the study.

Sources of the pollution included sewage overflow — failing septic systems and livestock manure.