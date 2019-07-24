Blythewood’s Grayson Greiner could be out until September with injury

According to a source, Blythewood grad and former Gamecock Grayson Greiner could miss the next month with a back injury.

The Detroit Tigers’ catcher has been out since mid-June after suffering a back strain then another mild setback in July. He’s been on the injured list since June 15 and was progressing through minor league ball until the setback.

He’s hitting .162 with five home runs and 14 RBI’s this season.

There’s no definite timetable on his return, but the Tigers are hoping he’s back by the end of August.