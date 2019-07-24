June Was Hottest on Record

June 2019 was the hottest June on record. It averaged 1.71 degrees above the average – making this June the hottest in 140 years of record keeping. A few more items to consider from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information.

Nine of the 10 warmest Junes have occurred since 2010. June 1998 is the only value from the previous century among the 10 warmest Junes on record, and it is currently ranked as the eighth warmest June on record.

June 2019 also marks the 43rd consecutive June and the 414th consecutive month with temperatures, at least nominally, above the 20th century average.