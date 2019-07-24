Thornwell, Dozier reunite in SC Pro-Am Tuesday

By: Mike Olson

Day two of the South Carolina Pro-Am brought two Gamecock basketball greats back to Columbia. PJ Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell each participated in games this evening with Dozier suiting up for team Chick-Fil-A and Thornwell for Hood Construction.

Dozier played in the first game of the evening alongside his former teammate and current Gamecock, Maik Kotsar. Dozier put up 13 points on the board to help his team beat team Honda of Columbia 135-105.

Thornwell took the court for the second game of the night, notching 21 points and helping his team to a 120-102 victory over Bernie’s Chicken.