Trump administration releases plan to speed up deportation process

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) —- The Trump Administration has a new plan that would speed up the deportation of thousands of immigrants.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin Mcaleenan says the new plan would target any undocumented immigrant who can’t prove they have lived in the U.S. continuously for two years or more.

Those targeted would face expedited removal and could be deported without a hearing.

The Department of Homeland Security says unaccompanied children and immigrants planning to apply for asylum will not face expedited removal.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) plans to challenge the new policy.