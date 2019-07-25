Beto O’Rourke opens SC campaign headquarters in Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Former Texas congressman and democratic presidential candidate, Beto O’Rourke is strengthening his presence in the palmetto state.

O’Rourke opened both a South Carolina field office and Columbia field office in downtown Columbia.

O’Rourke and his campaign are hoping to strengthen its message to South Carolinians as they head into the second democratic primary debate. O’Rourke will face off against nine other democrats vying for commander in chief on the first night of the debates.