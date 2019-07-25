Columbia Fire welcomes a dozen new firefighters to the department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department is welcoming 12 new recruits to the department. Columbia fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins made it official Thursday July 25th, 2019 during the recruitment class graduation ceremony inside the Denny Auditorium on the campus of the South Carolina Fire Academy.

Each of the 12 new members of the department were badged by Chief Jenkins during the ceremony. The newest members of the department are set to start their first day at work Saturday July 27th, 2019.