DHEC works to curb rise in Hepatitis A infections

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is working to curb the hepatitis-a outbreak in the state by getting high-risk groups vaccinated.

DHEC officials say they have been working to vaccinate and educate those who are at highest risk of being infected… including the homeless, and recently incarcerated.

The Department is offering vaccines at health departments, special clinics, and other locations.

Between November first of 2018, and July 19th of 2019, there have been 225 hepatitis cases reported in here in South Carolina.