Eason-Riddle named to Wuerffel watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock junior linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle is one of 91 players under consideration for the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy, presented by Chick-fil-A Foundation, which honors college football’s top community servant.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Eason-Riddle, a 6-0, 230-pounder from Raleigh, N.C., was a member of both the 2017 and 2018 SEC Community Service teams. He has won the Gamecock Football Community Service Award each of the past two years, and was recognized as the Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete at the 2018 Garnet & Black Spring Game. Earlier this summer he was nominated for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, an annual award given to college football players for the impact they make off the field.

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities’ Sports Information Departments and will close on October 15. A current list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org beginning on August 1. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 5 and finalists will be announced on November 18.

The formal announcement of the 2019 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s festivities in New York City on December 10. The presentation of the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 51st All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 14, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach.