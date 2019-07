REPORT: Deebo Samuel agrees to contract terms with 49ers

South Carolina great Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to contract terms Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Last one: The #49ers and WR Deebo Samuel have agreed to terms, source said. He’s reporting to camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2019

The second-round draft pick is expected to sign a four-year, $7.65 million contract with San Francisco and report to training camp Friday.

Samuel was taken No. 36 overall in the 2019 draft. He was also the final 2019 draft pick to sign his contract.