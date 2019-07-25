Trump appears in front of doctored seal with Russian and golf imagery, TPUSA aide fired

The individual responsible, a member of TPUSA’s AV team, was let go in the wake of the incident. According to a source familiar with the event, the incident was just a terrible Google search mistake. TPUSA had event branding on the screens, but during a run through ahead of Trump’s remarks a few hours before the event, the team was told they had to change the branding to a presidential seal, prompting a search for a high quality image.

“One of our video team members did a Google Image search for a high-res png (file) presidential seal,” a source familiar with the incident said, adding that the individual “did the search and with the pressure of the event, didn’t notice that it is a doctored seal.”

The seal’s eagle evokes imagery of the Russian coat of arms.

Trump’s relationship with Russia has cast somewhat of a pall over his presidency.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller condemned efforts by the Trump campaign to seek help from Russians in 2016, but the investigation did not establish a conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin. The President has said his campaign never colluded with Russia, but has at times sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over US intelligence agencies, confounding even some of his allies.

A White House official soundly pointed the finger at TPUSA for the mix-up.

“We never saw the seal in question before it appeared in the video. For anything further, you would need to contact Turning Point — it was their event,” the official told CNN.

TPUSA was responsible for the event’s production, including the video. The President was there as an invited guest of the group.

But another source familiar suggested it was a failure of the President’s advance team, as well, which is responsible for all the details for any presidential appearance.

“Ultimately, both TPUSA and White House advance are at fault. TPUSA and their production crew were responsible for putting the wrong graphic up. But the advance office should have provided the official seal and/or approved everything that was put out,” the source said.