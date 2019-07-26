American Dream: Free classes for small business

Tyler Ryan learns about the free classes offered by the SBA

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The Small Business Administration is offering classes aimed at small businesses that are hoping to secure contracts with the Federal Government. According to the SBA’s Savannah Wilburn, the free classes are scheduled for:

o 8/6 @ 10 a.m. – Webinar on the 8a Business Development Program

o 8/7 @ 8:30 a.m. – Marketing to the Federal Government at Benedict College Business Development Center

o 8/8 @ 8:30 a.m. – Getting on the GSA schedule at Benedict College Business Development Center

Wilburn said that the classes are aimed at any small business that is interested in doing business with the federal government, or just is just getting started and wants to know how to get the most out of federal contracting. She also pointed out that all of the classes are free to attend.

For more information, check out www.sba.gov/sc.