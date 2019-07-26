Man accused of killing mother in a home invasion caught in Lexington

(Courtesy: WSOC) Byron Watkins caught in Lexington County after home invasion murder.

(Courtesy: Monroe Police Department) Antwan Sturdivant



MONROE, N.C. (WOLO/WSOC) – Monroe police say a man accused of killing a mother during a home invasion has been arrested in Lexington County.

Authorities say Byron Watkins, 25, was arrested by Lexington County deputies and U.S. Marshals this morning around 1.

Officials say he faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC, Watkins was wanted in connection with the murder of Lucero Sosa Capote during a home invasion on July 12.

Investigators say in the early morning, Watkins and Antwan Sturdivant, 19, broke into Capote’s home on Tower Court, where she was later shot and killed with her five kids inside.

Officers say at least two of the children suffered minor injuries.

Monore police say Sturdivant is charged with first-degree murder and burglary.

Watkins is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.