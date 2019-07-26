‘Regal Unlimited’ service lets movies lovers get their film fix

(CNN) — If you enjoy seeing films on the big screen , this deal could be just what you’ve been waiting for.

Regal Cinemas is offering unlimited visits to the movies with its new monthly subscription.

Its called “Regal Unlimited” and can cost $18 to $23 dollars a month depending on which city you live in.

The bigger the city, the bigger the price tag. Don’t worry you can see as many movies as you want with any plan that you sign up for.