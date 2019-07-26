‘Regal Unlimited’ service lets movies lovers get their film fix

CNN,

(CNN) — If you enjoy seeing films on the big screen , this deal could be just what you’ve been waiting for.

Regal Cinemas is offering unlimited visits to the movies with its new monthly subscription.
Its called “Regal Unlimited” and can cost $18 to $23 dollars a month depending on which city you live in.

The bigger the city, the bigger the price tag. Don’t worry you can see as many movies as you want with any plan that you sign up for.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Entertainment News, National News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts