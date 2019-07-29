An early preview of the Newberry Wolves

Todd Knight begins his 11th season as the head coach of Newberry when the Wolves open the 2019 season against North Greenville on Sept. 5.

Knight and the Wolves are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, after back-to-back losing, 5-6, seasons. But with a host of Wolves returning, including 18 starters (8 offense, 6 defense, and four on special teams), Knight is “optimistic” for 2019.

2019 Newberry Football Schedule