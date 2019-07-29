An early preview of the Newberry Wolves

Mike Gillespie,

Todd Knight begins his 11th season as the head coach of Newberry when the Wolves open the 2019 season against North Greenville on Sept. 5.

Knight and the Wolves are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, after back-to-back losing, 5-6, seasons. But with a host of Wolves returning, including 18 starters (8 offense, 6 defense, and four on special teams), Knight is “optimistic” for 2019.

2019 Newberry Football Schedule

  • SEP 5 (THU) 7 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    AT NORTH GREENVILLE
    TIGERVILLE
  • SEP 14 (SAT) 1 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    VS FLORIDA TECH 
    LUTHERAN DAY
    NEWBERRY
  • SEP 21 (SAT) 6 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    AT LENOIR-RHYNE 
    BISHOPS’ TROPHY
    HICKORY, N.C.
  • SEP 28 (SAT) 1 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    VS TUSCULUM
    NEWBERRY
  • OCT 5 (SAT) 4 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    VS MARS HILL 
    HALL OF FAME GAME / FAMILY WEEKEND
    NEWBERRY
  • OCT 12 (SAT) 4 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    VS UVA-WISE 
    HOMECOMING
    NEWBERRY
  • OCT 19 (SAT) 12 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    AT CATAWBA
    SALISBURY, N.C.
  • OCT 26 (SAT) 3 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    AT CARSON-NEWMAN
    JEFFERSON CITY, TENN.
  • NOV 2 (SAT) 1 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    VS UNC PEMBROKE
    NEWBERRY
  • NOV 9 (SAT) 6 PM ESPN3WKDK-AM 1240
    AT WINGATE
    WINGATE, N.C.
  • NOV 16 (SAT) 1 PMWKDK-AM 1240
    VS LIMESTONE 
    SENIOR DAY
    NEWBERRY
