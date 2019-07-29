Columbia is Getting Hotter

If you’re thinking that the summers are getting hotter in Columbia, you’re correct. As always, there are significant year to year variations. But if you look at the long trend, there’s no denying it. In the early 1970’s, Columbia averaged fewer than 20 days a year where the temperature exceeded 95°. More recently the average number of days exceeding 95° is closer to 40 days a year. And as we continue to pump more greenhouse (heat-trapping) gases into the atmosphere, this upward trend is only going to continue.