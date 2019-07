Artist installs see-saws at US-Mexico border

(CNN) – See-saws have been installed at the US-Mexico border so children from both countries can play together.

The idea came from a California artist who drew up the design of the ‘teeter-totter wall’ back in 2009.

The see-saws are in Sunland Park, New Mexico, which is separated by a steel fence from Juárez, Mexico.