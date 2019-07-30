Bulldogs report to preseason camp Thursday

ORANGEBURG, SC– The South Carolina State University football team will report to camp on Thursday, Aug 1st and begin practicing on Friday, Aug.2nd.

Buddy Pough, is entering his 18th season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team’s first practice on Friday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough is the second winningest coach in school history with a record of 125-71 overall and has led the Bulldogs to six Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships during his tenure.

He needs just four (4) more wins to become the All-Time Winningest Coach in school history currently held by Head Coach Emeritus Willie Jeffries (128-77-4).

The Bulldogs will then conduct their second practice in a 9:30 p.m. afternoon session on Saturday in helmets. Monday (Aug. 5th) Pough’s team dress out in shells at 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday (Aug. 7th) in a 2:30 p.m. workout.

Practices are free and open to the public. Visitors may enter Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium on the visitor’s side and may sit in the stands to view practice. No spectators or fans are allowed on the field during practice.

The Bulldogs open their season at home versus Wofford University, August 31st at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium at 6 p.m.