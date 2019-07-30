‘Operation Palmetto Cleanup’ lands nearly 200 offenders behind bars

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —The Department of Probation, Pardon, and Parole (SCDPPPS) had a busy week last week.

According to the agency, 48 warrant teams, and 44 different federal, state and county law enforcement agencies from across the state helped conduct the sweep rounding up 175 offenders in part of an initiative called “Operation Palmetto Cleanup”. The statewide program was part of national and state Probation and Parole Supervision Week which ran from July 21st through July 27th, 2019.

SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger released a brief statement saying,



“We wanted to bring all of the resources of state law enforcement on these offenders who have violated the conditions of their probation and parole, …It is important that we assist offenders under supervision to become productive citizens and hold accountable offenders that refuse to comply with the terms and conditions established by the Courts and Parole Board.”

A department spokesperson says those arrested include Sex offenders, Domestic Violence offenders, Gang members, and those convicted of other violent offenses who had not reported to their probation officer. Offenders who are on supervision and have outstanding warrants are urged to get in touch with their local county probation and parole office to resolve the warrants. Authorities warn, if offender do not do this on their own, “A warrant team may be coming for them.”

According to SCDPPPS, there are currently more than 28 thousand offenders on some kind of supervision in South Carolina.