Giants trade former Gamecock pitcher Wednesday

The San Francisco Giants have parted with left-handed starter Drew Pomeranzand reliever Sam Dyson in separate deals just before the trade deadline Wednesday.

Pomeranz and right-handed reliever Ray Black were sent to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mauricio Dubon.

Dyson, who is is 4-1 this season with a 2.47 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 innings, was traded by the Giants to the Minnesota Twins. In return, Minnesota gave up right-handers Prelander Berroa and Kai Wei Teng and outfielder Jaylin Davis.

In other trades, the Giants traded Mark Melancon to the Atlanta Braves and acquired Scooter Gennett from the Cincinnati Reds.