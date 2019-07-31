Mark Sanford contemplating 2020 run to bring awareness to growing national debt

Sanford talked with potential voters at a West Columbia restaurant Wednesday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Mark Sanford is considering dipping his toes into the 2020 presidential race.

The former South Carolina Governor was in the Midlands Wednesday to talk with potential voters.

Through his experience in politics at both the state and federal level, Sanford said one topic not getting a lot of attention could end up hurting a lot of Americans in a matter of years.

“I think we have a profound problem with debts and deficits. Take this last debt deal. We added $2 trillion to the national debt with that deal, we added a third of $1 trillion to our spending with that deal, and we’re having no discussions about it. We’re walking our way towards the most predictable financial crisis in the history of our country without any discussion,” Sanford said.

Sanford said he’s contemplating making a run for office or starting an advocacy group to bring awareness to the lingering economic issues.

For now, he said he wants to feel the pulse of the people in places like Compton’s Kitchen in West Columbia.

“Part of what I’m after is feedback. Some people say this would be a great idea, some people would say it’s a stupid idea. But I think most people aren’t aware of the fact that in 36 months, we will spend more on interest than we would on national defense,” Sanford said.

Some diners at Compton’s Kitchen said it’s great to have the former Governor come to town and talk with them. However, others think he just does not have enough political clout to take down President Trump in 2020.

“He’s a very nice guy, he did a good job as Governor, and very likeable. The problem is no one’s going to beat Trump. Trump’s bulletproof,” said Bobby Taylor, who spoke to Sanford Wednesday afternoon.

Even though he’s still debating if he will run in the upcoming election, Sanford said he just wants the next President to take the growing national debt seriously.

“I think it would be very difficult to beat Donald Trump in a Republican primary. I think the most you could hope for is to say this is our definition of victory and victory is putting this issue out front and center in a way that it’s currently not,” Sanford said.

If he does choose to run, Sanford would be the first presidential candidate from the Palmetto State since Lindsey Graham threw his hat in the ring back in 2016.