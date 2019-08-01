Coroner: Motorcyclist identified as 20-year-old killed in collision in Blythewood

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the person killed at the intersection of Farrow Road and Hobart Road, Blythewood, SC.

Justin Stillinger, 20, of Columbia, was the driver of the motorcycle that was headed southbound on Farrow Rd. when it struck another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic exam indicated the cause of death to be from multiple blunt force injuries.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.