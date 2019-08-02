SC State opens fall practice Friday

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State conducted its first day of preseason practice Friday (Aug. 2nd) in a two-hour afternoon session, with approximately 110 players in attendance at Bulldog Practice Field.

Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough who is entering his 18th season at the helm, was very optimistic and excited about opening drills on day one for his team.

“I don’t think this time of year ever gets old for me, I am more excited than most players to be back on the field watching these guys get ready for another season, said Pough. “We return a lot of starters from last year’s team that started off slow but finished strong, so that gives you an idea of what we could be if we get things on the right track early on this season.”

SC State returns 16 starters from last season’s team that finished 5-6 overall, 4-3 in the league. Seven (7) starters return on offense along with Preseason All-MEAC First team selection senior offensive tackle Alex Taylor and All-MEAC Third Team red-shirt junior quarterback Tyrece Nick who finished 2nd in the MEAC in rushing in 2018.The defense will feature nine (9) starters from last season led by Preseason All-MEAC selections senior defensive end Bruce Johnson, senior defensive linemen Tyrell Goodwin and Paul McKeiver along with redshirt junior defensive back Decobie Durant just to name a few.

The Bulldogs will conduct most of its practices in the morning and early afternoon sessions with the second on Saturday (Aug. 3rd ), beginning at 9:30 a.m. in helmets, followed by a morning practice on (Aug. 5th) at 9:30 a.m. in helmets and shells and afternoon workout on Tuesday (Aug. 6th ) at 2:30 p.m.

SC State will hold Media/Picture Day on Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning at 9 a.m. The annual “Meet the Players Day/Fan Fest,” hosted by The S.T.A.T.E Club, is set for Saturday, Aug. 17th at 12 noon. More details will be available on this event at a later date.

The Bulldogs open their season at home versus Wofford University, August 31st at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium at 6 p.m.