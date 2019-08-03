23-year-old gets MLB contract after throwing 96 mph fastball at fan event

(CNN) – Last month a 23-year-old was just a fan at baseball game who jumped into a friendly pitching contest this week he signed an MLB contract because of it.

Nathan Patterson was recorded by his brother throwing pitches at 94, 95 and 96 miles an hour at the speed pitch challenge during a Colorado Rockies game.

A few days later he got a call from the Oakland Athletics and is now the newest member of the team.

Patterson played baseball until his senior year in high school but was hit by a car and had to undergo surgery on his non-pitching arm.

He joined a men’s league in February and began talking to the A’s. A Twitter video and a few fastballs later he signed an MLB contract.