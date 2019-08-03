Man found dead in Columbia park identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-A man who was found dead in Rosewood Park Friday morning has been identified.

Hunter Craig Hollingsworth,58, was found unresponsive sitting on a park bench at 8:30a.m. at the intersection of Montgomery Street and South Holly Street.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Hollingsworth’s autopsy results are pending further studies but did not indicate any signs of trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.