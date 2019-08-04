Suspect’s sister among 9 dead in Dayton shooting

This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the 250th this year.

DAYTON, Ohio — Nine people were killed and 27 injured during a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, the second in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, Dayton Police confirmed the shooter’s identity as 24-year-old Connor Betts and released the names of the nine fatalities.

The victims ranged in age from 22 to 57 and police said one of the victims was the suspect’s sister.

The victims include four women and five men. The victims are Lois Oglesby, 27; Megan Betts, 22; Sayid Saleh, 28; Derek Fudge, 57; Logan Turner, 30; Nicholas Cummer, 25; Thomas Nichols, 25; Beatrice Warren Curtis, 26; Monica Brickhouse, 29.

Police said they expect to be able to give more details about what exactly happened at a 4 p.m. Eastern press conference.

The shooting happened at 1:07 a.m. in the Oregon District, where a single gunman, wearing body armor, opened fire in the outside area, according to Mayor Nan Whaley. The shooter was armed with an assault rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition and extra magazines.

Nearby officers shot and killed the shooter in less than one minute. Mayor Whaley said without the quick response of responding officers, hundreds more could be dead.

Officials have identified the shooter but are not yet publicly sharing a name as they continue to gather evidence and establish a motive.

Law enforcement sources identified the suspect as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, according to CBS, NBC, ABC and CNN.

“I just question when is enough enough?” Mayor Whaley said, noting this is the 250th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, with El Paso being 249.

Of the twenty-seven people injured, 15 have been discharged. Four hospitals received victims. The breakdown is as follows:

Miami Valley Hospital received 16 patients, 12 of which have been treated and released. Four are still there, and one is in critical condition. Some patients have undergone or will undergo surgery Sunday.

Grand View Medical Center received nine patients, seven of which arrived by squad and two who walked in. Three of those patients are in serious condition, three fair, and three have been discharged. Two patients were taken to surgery immediately and one is still being considered for surgery. Injuries included gunshots to lower extremities, abdominal wounds and a foot laceration.

Kettering Medical Center received one person who is in serious condition.

Soin Medical Center received two patients who have both been released.