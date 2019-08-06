Gamecock running back enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A Gamecock running back is entering his name in the transfer portal, USC confirmed to ABC Columbia Tuesday morning.

Redshirt freshman Lavonte Valentine will leave the Carolina football program after not seeing a down of action in his short career.

Valentine enrolled in January 2018, but missed the spring and much of the fall recovering from knee surgery after an injury he sustained in high school.

The speedy running back did not participate in spring drills while he was working as a sprinter on the Gamecocks’ track & field squad. He competed in the 60-meters indoor, and the 100-meters and 4×1 relay during the outdoor season.

Valentine graduated from Central Catholic High School but missed much of his senior season after undergoing knee surgery. He ran for 884 yards (9.6 yards per carry) and accounted for 14 total touchdowns in 2016.