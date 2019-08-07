2 countries issue travel warnings about the U.S. amid mass shootings
(CNN) — Two countries issued travel warnings to their citizens about the United States following two mass shootings that killed 31 people.
Both Venezuela and Uruguay warned residents about violence and hate crimes in the United States.
Amid new trade tensions in June, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a general travel advisory citing “shootings, robberies and thefts” as risks to tourists. And Venezuela’s own fiery warning this week came just as the US targeted the embattled Caracas government with broad sanctions.
US travel advisories, naturally, also carry political messaging or can end up prompting retaliatory warnings. The US State Department currently warns Americans to “exercise increased caution” when traveling to China and to reconsider travel to Turkey. It also instructs Americans to entirely avoid Venezuela.