2 countries issue travel warnings about the U.S. amid mass shootings

(CNN) — Two countries issued travel warnings to their citizens about the United States following two mass shootings that killed 31 people.

Both Venezuela and Uruguay warned residents about violence and hate crimes in the United States.

Uruguay’s Office of Foreign Ministry issued an advisory Monday saying citizens should “take precaution amid the growing indiscriminatory violence, specifically hate crimes including racism and discrimination” when traveling to the United States.

The alert noted that other factors, such as the “indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population” and the “impossibility of authorities to prevent these situations,” were among some of the reasons travelers need to be particularly wary of highly populated areas or events.

Close US allies have long warned their citizens about the risks of exploring the United States.

And while most online advisories rank the US as safe to visit, many also make mention of domestic mass shootings, typically categorized as terrorism — and also warn about the astronomical cost of American health care for visitors whom misfortune befalls.

Amid new trade tensions in June, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a general travel advisory citing “shootings, robberies and thefts” as risks to tourists. And Venezuela’s own fiery warning this week came just as the US targeted the embattled Caracas government with broad sanctions.

US travel advisories, naturally, also carry political messaging or can end up prompting retaliatory warnings. The US State Department currently warns Americans to “exercise increased caution” when traveling to China and to reconsider travel to Turkey. It also instructs Americans to entirely avoid Venezuela.