Dutch Fork grad, former Gamecock joining NC A&T

A former Gamecock is landing with another football team.

According to the school, Dutch Fork grad Stephen Davis Jr. is joining the NC A&T program. He was added to the roster on Wednesday morning.

Davis signed with Auburn in 2016, but transferred the following year, enrolling at USC in the summer of 2017.

He began his collegiate career at running back before switching to linebacker.

His father, Stephen Davis, Sr., played 11 NFL seasons at running back.