SC man sentenced to life in prison after raping and impregnating 10-year-old girl

HAMPTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A Estill man was convicted of the raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in court on Wednesday.

Tony Singleton, 37, was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under age 11.

In April 2016, the victim told a forensic interviewer that a few months earlier, a man who knew her mother came into her room one night while she watched SpongeBob SquarePants, turned off the lights and the television, then forced her to have intercourse.

The girl’s revelation was made after her mother took her to a doctor to terminate the girl’s pregnancy. A DNA sample taken from the fetus and sent to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division for analysis showed Singleton was the unborn child’s father.

Singleton has previous convictions for traffic and drug offenses.