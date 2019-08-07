State championships staying put at Williams-Brice Stadium for 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted 13-2 Tuesday in favor of keeping the 3A, 4A and 5A state football championships at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2019 season.

The A and AA games will stay at Benedict College.

That Turnispeed, Clemson’s director of recruiting, along with Northwestern High head coach Kyle Richardson proposed holding the state championships at Memorial Stadium in Clemson with the possibility of rotating each year with Williams-Brice Stadium, but the proposal failed — at least for 2019.

A vote for the 2020 championship locations will take place some time next year.