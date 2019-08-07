‘Top Taste Food’ Pork, Dumpling products recalled

Brooklyn, NY (WOLO) — The Top Taste Food Warehouse in Brooklyn, NY. has recalled an undetermined amount of pork and chicken dumpling products the according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says were made, packaged, and sent out without a USDA inspection and according to officials, used the mark of inspection without authorization.

The frozen pork with vegetable dumpling and the chicken with vegetable dumpling products were produced July 30th, 2018 through July 31st, 2019. We have a list of the items impacted by the recall listed below.

136-oz (8.5-lbs) plastic bags containing approximately 100 pieces of “TOP TASTE PORK & VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS.”

136-oz (8.5-lbs) plastic bags containing approximately 100 pieces of “TOP TASTE CHICKEN & VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19856” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials say the issue was discovered on July 31st, 2019 while FSIS was in the process of conducting surveillance activity. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may still be in consumers’ freezers. If you did purchase these products the company urges you not to eat them. Instead you’re advised to throw them away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls