$12,000 donation to Harvest Hope Food Bank helps in fight against hunger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Harvest Hope Food Bank received a $12,000 grant from The Darden Foundation

A spokesperson for the agency said the funds will be used to purchase four forklift batteries to increase efficiency in their warehouses in Columbia, Greenville and Florence.

“This grant from The Darden Foundation couldn’t have come at a better time,” says Harvest Hope CEO Wendy Broderick. “We are busy ramping up for the school year. Being able to purchase batteries for our forklifts will help us distribute more food and feed more children.”

Harvest Hope Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America® network, is one of 193 food banks to receive this funding from The Darden Foundation.

To learn more about Harvest Hope Food Bank, visit www.harvesthope.org.