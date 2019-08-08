Amazon requests FAA approval to fly drones for delivery

(CNN) – Amazon is seeking FAA approval to move forward with its delivery-drone plans.

The online retail giant has requested approval to operate its drones to fly packages to customers in under 30 minutes.

The FAA has yet to give the drones its certificate of airworthiness.

Amazon also wants to be exempt from drone-specific regulations, particularly one that requires drones only be operated within sight.

The company says in the petition the drones will only fly during the day, will travel no more than 15 nautical miles round trip and will only carry packages weighing five pounds or less.

The FAA is taking public comments on the matter for the rest of the month.