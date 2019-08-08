Gamecock swimming and diving unveils 2019-20 schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C – Gamecocks swimming and diving head coach McGee Moody unveiled his teams 2019-20 meet schedule. South Carolina’s schedule, which begins the season at home vs. Tennessee on Oct. 11, features seven dual-meets and two invitational meets.

Carolina will begin by taking on three top-30 opponents. The run of ranked teams begins when Tennessee, whose women’s team finished 4th in the NCAA rankings while the men came in at 13th, comes to the Carolina Natatorium on Oct. 11. From there, the Gamecocks travel to Kentucky, whose women finished 15th and men finished 29th, Oct. 18 and to North Carolina State, whose women finished 5th and men finished 4th, Oct. 25.

The women will also take on Ohio University when they travel to Kentucky.

The Gamecocks will wrap up their fall schedule with their seventh-straight appearance at the three-day Georgia Tech Invitational Nov. 15-17. Carolina will finish its dual-meet season by taking on East Carolina and Georgia Tech in back-to-back weekends on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18., respectively.

South Carolina will extend its streak of hosting the S.C. College Invitational to four years as it hosts the meet Jan. 24-25. to wrap up the regular season.

After hosting the S.C. College Invitational, the Gamecocks will begin their month-long post-season stretch heading to Auburn, AL, Feb. 18-22 for the SEC Championships. The Gamecocks return 2019 100 Breaststroke champion senior Itay Goldfaden .

The 2020 CSCAA National Invitational will return to Cleveland, Ohio on Mar. 12-14 while the season will conclude with the men’s and women’s NCAA Championships, which will take place in Indianapolis, IN, and Athens, GA, respectively. The women’s championships will take place from Mar. 18-21 while the men will finish off their season Mar. 25-28.

The Gamecocks divers will also participate in two diving-only invitationals, the Auburn Invitational Dec. 15-19 and the Tennessee Invitational Jan. 1-5. The NCAA Zone B Diving Championships will take place from Mar. 9-11.