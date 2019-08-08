Inmate faces unrelated charges after robbing, kidnapping woman he met on Tinder: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 21-year-old man already incarcerated at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is accused of kidnapping a woman he met on a popular dating app.

On July 29, Karriem Agner is accused of robbing the victim at gunpoint after they met at her home following a connection on Tinder.

Deputies say Agner, forced the victim into a vehicle, drove to an ATM, forced her to withdraw cash, then pushed her from the vehicle and drove off.