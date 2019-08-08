Man accused of exposing himself to teen in library arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Columbia Police Department says they have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a teenager at a public library earlier this month.

22 year old Brandon Eggleston was in court Thursday where authorities say a judge set Eggleston’s bond at $50,000, and banned Eggleston from visiting any Richland County public library. He has also been required to wear an ankle monitor.

According to CPD, Brandon Eggleston was in the Richland County Library (1431 Assembly Street), August 5th when authorities say he exposed his private parts to a 14 year old girl who was also in the library at the time. Authorities say, the teen reported the incident to her mother, who in turn notified library staff. Library officials immediately notified CPD officers.

Police say this isn’t there first run in with Eggleston. In a separate incident on August 4, 2019 a CPD officer was on patrol at Tamarind Apartments (143 Stoneridge Drive).

While at the apartment complex Eggleston is accused of approaching a CPD officer and falsely presenting himself as a courtesy officer at the complex and working as a Deputy for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

CPD says surveillance video helped CPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigators with the case. Eggleston is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).