Richland Library offers small businesses help with ‘Entrepreneur in Residence’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — the richland library has brought a new member on board to help bolster the small business community.

Lasenta Ellis-Lewis is Richland library’s new Entrepreneur In Residence (EIR).

The EIR will help entrepreneur’s in the city create plans for their new business and help create growth to attract entrepreneurs and small businesses in the future.

If you would like more information about the small business coaching or would like to register you can click on the link provided here: https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2019-08-08/small-business-coaching