Sen. Cory Booker pushes proposed gun law changes during visit to Emanuel AME

CHARLESTON, SC (CNN) —In the wake of two mass shootings a 2020 Presidential hopeful spoke today at the site of the worst mass shooting in South Carolina history.

Wednesday morning New Jersey Senator Cory Booker spoke to the congregation at Emanuel AME in Charleston. Booker used the time to address gun violence in America and to discuss his proposals which include licensing all gun owners by the Federal government.

The Democratic Primary in South Carolina is February 29th 2020.