Time magazine cover lists 253 U.S. cities that experienced a mass shooting this year

(CNN) – Tomorrow, Time magazine’s cover will feature the 253 cities that have experienced mass shootings in 2019.

The cover comes after a weekend of two deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Time announced the cover titled ‘We are being eaten from within’ in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Against the backdrop of the list of cities, the word “ENOUGH” is emblazoned across the cover in capital letters and under it, the text reads: “A year of gun violence in America. So far.”

The theme is similar to last year’s cover featuring survivors from the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.