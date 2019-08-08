Police: Two suspects wanted after finding drugs and guns during search warrant

(Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Antoine Caughman

(Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Wykita McKenzie

(Courtesy: CPD) Police found multiple guns and drugs during search warrant at a house on Woodridge Drive.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help to find two suspects, after they found guns, drugs and cash during a search warrant.

Investigators say Antoine Caughman, 32, faces multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine.

Authorities also say Wykita McKenzie, 30, will be charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine, among others.

Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, they searched the pair’s home on Woodridge Drive on July 18.

Officers say they found 11 guns, three of which were stolen.

Authorities say they also found over 700 grams of cocaine, ecstasy pills and marijuana, along with over $7,000.

If you know where they are, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.