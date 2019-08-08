UniverSoul Circus opening night brings the heat to the famously hot city

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The coolest show on earth, has brought some major heat to the famously hot city.

Wednesday night the UniverSoul circus kicked off its five day show.

The UniverSoul Circus has put on shows that captivate its audiences for the past 25 years, and opening night’s performance was no different.

If you missed the show Wednesday, you still have plenty of time. The Act will be in Columbia performing for crowds through Sunday August 11th, 2019.

