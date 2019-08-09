Lindsey Graham will push bipartisan “Red Flag” mental health bill in response to recent shootings

(CNN) – US Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham announced he will push a bipartisan “Red Flag” bill to give law enforcement the tools to work with mental health professionals who can detect the signs of violent individuals.

Graham says the senate needs to look at more than just one contributing factor causing the mass shootings across the country.

Graham says his proposal has already gotten support of the president.