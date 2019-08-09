SC awarded $2.3 million grant to upgrade 911 call centers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $2.3 million in grant funding to the state of South Carolina to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

The NG911 will create a faster, resilient emergency system. It will have new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.

South Carolina was one out of 34 states and two tribal nations to be apart of the $109 million 911 Grant Program.