Sex offender sentenced to 21 years for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a child

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —Acvording to the Eleventh CircuitSolicitor after a trial in Lexington County, sex offender 47 year old William Derek Bennon, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The trial began on Monday, August 5th and concluded Thursday afternoon when the jury came back with a guilty verdict on both charges against him.

Bennon got a sentence of 21 years, concurrent, for each count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 1st degree, which the solicitor says involved a child under the age of eleven between the years of 1998 and 2004.

After the sentence was handed down Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard stated,

“We continue our commitment to protect children in our community. This requires dedication from prosecutors, law enforcement, and our staff.”…“The victim in this case displayed remarkable courage and the verdict resonates a powerful measure of justice.”

The Irmo Police Department began an investigation the case August 5, 2018 when they first got a report of sexual abuse which had occurred over the span of several years.

Hubbard says the victim reported that she had been assaulted as a child, between 1998 and 2004.

During the investigation the Irmo Police Department was able to obtained audio recorded admissions from Bennon where he called himself a “monster” and stated “I know I went too far.”

The victim, now age 25, testified during the trial even addressing the court admitting she initially reached out for counseling at Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands in 2014 while attending college.

In her statement to the court, she talked about the “heavy impact” the crimes have had on her life saying,

“Some things I struggle with every day. Specifically, intrusive thoughts and memories. The harm that the defendant inflicted on me will last a lifetime.”

Judge Addy took the vicitms testimony into consideration when sentencing Bennon for his crimes, saying the victim had been “imprisoned” because of the emotional trauma of abuse since 1998, which she felt amounted to 21 years. Which is the sentenced that was handed down.

Bennon will be transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin his prison sentence immediately.