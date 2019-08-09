Walmart pulls violent video game displays from its stores, but it will still sell guns

(CNN) — Walmart is removing violent video game displays after two recent shootings in its stores.

Store officials say the move is meant to show respect for the incidents.

It does not change what games are available for sale. Walmart also announced it will stop showing violent movies on TV screens in the electronics department and hunting videos in the sporting goods section.

Walmart does not sell assault style rifles, nor does it sell handguns outside of Alaska. It also does not sell any weapons to customers younger than 21. Walmart stopped selling assault rifles after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2015, and it changed its age policy followed the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, last year.

Walmart is one of the world’s largest sellers of guns and ammunition.