Cases of the measles nationwide continues growing

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The measles outbreak in the United States is showing no signs of letting up.

As of Friday, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the number of cases has now reached 1,182.

While we had been seeing an increase in cases being reported this year, that latest number is still an increase with an average of 10 news cases from the previous week. Cases have been confirmed in 30 states not including South Carolina.

The CDC says most are among people who were not vaccinated against measles.