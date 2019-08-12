Charlotte airport worker killed when vehicle flips over on him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Dept. of Labor says a worker at a North Carolina airport has been killed after a vehicle flipped over on top of him.

Department spokeswoman Dolores Quesenberry tells news outlets that the man was transporting baggage on Sunday night on a vehicle called a tug at Charlotte Douglas International Airport when it flipped and pinned him underneath. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was an employee of Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines.

The department says it has begun an investigation into the death. The worker’s identity hasn’t been released.

Medic, the emergency services agency for Mecklenburg County, confirmed on Twitter that it was called to the airport and took a person with life-threatening injuries from the airport to a local hospital, where the worker died.