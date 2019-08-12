Columbia’s PJ Dozier signs contract with new NBA team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — PJ Dozier has landed with a new NBA team.

Sources confirmed to ABC Columbia Monday night that the Spring Valley grad and former Gamecock signed a one-year contract with the Denver Nuggets.

Dozier played for Boston last season, but spent most of his time playing for the team’s G League roster, earning All-Star honors in 2019 after averaging 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

The former gamecocks played two games with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-2018 before suiting up for Philadelphia in this year’s summer league.