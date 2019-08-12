Hornets announce 2019-2020 schedule

August 12, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets will open the 2019-20 regular season at home when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center. The 2019-20 regular-season schedule is presented by Grant Thornton, the Official Professional Services Provider of the Charlotte Hornets.

Highlights of the Hornets home schedule include a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 21, and a visit from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, December 4. Additional highlights include games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 28, and the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 7, as well as a pair of contests against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, November 7, and Tuesday, December 31. The November 7 matchup, which will mark Kemba Walker’s first regular-season game against the Hornets, is scheduled to be televised on TNT.

The schedule features 17 home games on weekend dates, including five Fridays, nine Saturdays and three Sundays. The season’s longest homestand is five straight games from December 2-10, and the longest road trip is four games, which the team will do three times. The Hornets have 12 sets of back-to-back games, tree fewer than last season.

The Hornets will only play 40 home games at Spectrum Center during the 2019-20 campaign, as they will be the home team when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN Sports. The Friday, January 24, contest at the AccorHotels Arena will be the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris.

The complete regional television schedule on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app will be released at a later date. All 82 regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ and the Hornets App.

In their second season under Head Coach James Borrego, the Hornets this offseason added point guard Terry Rozier and 2019 NBA Draft picks PJ Washington and Cody Martin to a young, developing core that includes Miles Bridges, Dwayne Bacon, Devonte’ Graham, Malik Monk and more.

Swarm365 Memberships and partial-season FANtasy Packs for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Swarm365 Memberships start at $49 on average in the lower level and as low as $12 on average in the upper level, and members receive some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. The FANtasy Pack includes Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, along with playoff priority and interest-free payment plans. Hornets fans can get lower-lever tickets with this plan starting at $53 per game on average and upper-level tickets starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.

To download the Hornets 2019-20 regular-season schedule into a choice of various calendar formats, click here.